Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

