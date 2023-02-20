Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,813,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in AMETEK by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $146.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,306. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

