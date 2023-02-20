Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.