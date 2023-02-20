Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

LH opened at $256.26 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

