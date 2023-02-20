Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.