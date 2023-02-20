Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 446 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

