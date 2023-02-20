Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,253 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,076,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 608.00%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

