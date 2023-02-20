Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

