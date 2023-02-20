Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Moderna Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Moderna

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,144 shares of company stock valued at $96,672,042 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

