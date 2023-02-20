Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
