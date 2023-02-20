Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

