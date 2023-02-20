Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$727.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$20.52.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

