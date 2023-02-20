MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $544.83 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.