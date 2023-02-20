MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

