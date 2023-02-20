National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.09.

NA stock opened at C$101.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.28.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

