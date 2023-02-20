National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$196.00 price target (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.75.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

