NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

