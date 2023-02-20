NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

NTAP stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.