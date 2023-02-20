North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.81.

TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.83. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

