Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get NU alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU Company Profile

NYSE:NU opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.09. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.