NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $213.88 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.72.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

