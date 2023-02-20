Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $31.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSH opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,905 shares of company stock worth $16,606,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

