ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.