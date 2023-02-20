ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

