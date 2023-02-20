Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after buying an additional 383,311 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $90.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

