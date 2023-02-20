Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW opened at $213.93 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

