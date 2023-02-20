Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.
Insider Activity
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.93 and a 200 day moving average of $418.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
