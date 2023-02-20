Pan American Silver (PAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pan American Silver

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.