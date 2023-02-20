Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.74 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 337,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,282 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

