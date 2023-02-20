Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

