PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in PBF Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

