PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

