Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

