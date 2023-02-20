Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
