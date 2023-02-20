Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 50,411 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,411 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

