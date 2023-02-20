Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.56.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

