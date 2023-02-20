Prudential PLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.