Prudential PLC Sells 1,311 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $11,597,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,353.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.