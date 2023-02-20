PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,980.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,419,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

