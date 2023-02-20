Radio Caca Price Up 12.1% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $77.17 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.01291814 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013873 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00035987 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.53 or 0.01642100 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

