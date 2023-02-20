Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

