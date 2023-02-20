Raymond James Trims European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price to C$4.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.49.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

ERE.UN opened at C$3.57 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

