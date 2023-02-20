Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.