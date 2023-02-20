Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $6.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Rover Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $3.93 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $722.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

