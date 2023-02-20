Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$138.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The firm has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

