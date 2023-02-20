Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$150.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$138.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The firm has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.