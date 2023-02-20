Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after acquiring an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

