Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.44 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.