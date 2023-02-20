Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.71 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

