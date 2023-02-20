Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 810,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

