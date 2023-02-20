Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,406 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

