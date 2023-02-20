Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,461 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAR opened at $172.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

