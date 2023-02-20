Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,572 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $138.23 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

